British business forum seeks Zim partnerships

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

IN a remarkable partnership designed to revolutionise the investment landscape in Africa, the British African Business Alliance (BABA) has teamed up with the Africa Investment Leaders Forum and Awards (AILF) to create a more favourable environment for investment and economic development on the continent.

AILF, which is dedicated to recognising and honouring exceptional leadership in investment throughout Africa, complements the ethos of BABA perfectly, serving as a platform for networking, collaboration, and project development that propels business opportunities in Africa forward.

The highly anticipated AILF event is set to take place in June this year at Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare.

This gathering of investment leaders, industry experts, government officials, and business luminaries will offer a unique setting for dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration aimed at cultivating a more conducive investment environment in Africa and unlocking its vast economic potential.

The lineup of distinguished speakers for the event includes respected figures such as Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion David Mnangagwa, Thapelo Tsheole, president of the African Securities Exchanges Association and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Botswana Stock Exchange, Emma Kawawa, CEO of the Tanzania Women CEOs Roundtable and chair of the Pan-African Women Economic Summit, Gilead Teri CEO of the Tanzania Investment Centre, Justin Bgoni CEO of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and Sosten Gwengwe Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs of Malawi among others. Industry titans like Ken Sharpe CEO of WestProp Holdings, Jeremy Youmans group finance director at Paramount Exports and Tinashe Manzungu CEO of Zimbuild.

David Smith chairman of the British African Business Alliance expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration with AILF and the value that BABA brings to the upcoming regional forum.

“British African Business Alliance (BABA) serves as a hub for networking to foster partnerships and connections between members, partners, and contacts, enabling us to fast-track the progress of members’ projects in Africa,” Smith said.

“We offer a range of services to assist our members in achieving their corporate goals and objectives, both from the UK and through our network of contacts on the African continent.”

The partnership between BABA and AILF signifies a strategic alignment of vision, purpose and expertise that is poised to drive sustainable growth, innovation and investment throughout Africa.

By leveraging their combined strengths, networks and resources, BABA and AILF are positioned to play a crucial role in cultivating a more vibrant, dynamic and investor-friendly business environment in Africa, ultimately paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for the continent.

AILF announced that submissions for nominations for the AILF Investor Awards are now open.

This presents a valuable opportunity for outstanding individuals and organisations in the investment sector to be recognized for their contributions and achievements in driving economic growth and development across the continent.

Meanwhile, AILF has opened registrations for exhibitions at the upcoming event, providing a platform for businesses to showcase their products, services and innovations to a distinguished audience of investment leaders and decision-makers.

It promises to be a dynamic and engaging platform for networking, collaboration and showcasing the best of investment opportunities in Africa.