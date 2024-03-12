  • Today Tue, 12 Mar 2024

Braai Out Phase 1 tickets sold out…Jah Prayzah, Winky D face-off

Arts Reporter

Organisers of the much-publicised show dubbed Sunshine City Festival to be held this month-end have said the first phase of tickets are sold out.

The two-day fiesta set to take place on March 29 and 30 at Old Hararians Sports Club will see some of the top musicians sharing the stage.

DJ Fantan

The lineup includes Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Selmor Mtukudzi, Mookomba, DJ Fantan and Levelz, ExQ and Jah Signal among others.

The festival will also see a soccer match dubbed Wafa Wafa taking place in the afternoon among other activities.


