Brig-Gen Kanhanga (Rtd) buried

Herald Reporter

National hero and decorated senior officer of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Brigadier-General Epmarcus Walter Kanhanga (Retired) was buried today at the National Heroes Acre where mourners drawn from a cross-section of society thronged the venue to pay their last respects.

President Mnangagwa presided over the ceremony which was attended by politicians, captains of industry, diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe, and the clergy among others.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa described Brig-Gen Kanhanga (Rtd) as a true veteran of the liberation struggle, adding that he was one of those that pioneered fighters who ignited the decisive phase of the country’s armed struggle for independence.

He assured the family that they were together during this sad moment.

“As we mourn together with you, I urge you to find consolation in that this is our loss together. We are laying to rest a gallant son of the soil who sacrificed his all for the good of the nation. Find solace in his heroic acts, the standard that he set and the lessons he bequeathed to us all as a gallant freedom fighter, father, uncle and brother,” said President Mnangagwa.

Brig-Gen Kanhanga (Rtd) died in his sleep on Thursday last week at his rural home in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province and was declared a national hero.

Born on January 6, 1950, Brig-Gen Kanhanga (Rtd) went to school in Guruve before he skipped the country for military training.