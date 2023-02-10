Constable in court for criminal abuse of duty

Senior Court Reporter

A police constable stationed at Harare Central Police Station appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of effecting a warrant of arrest on a litigant after receiving instructions and a copy from complainants involved in the matter.

Osmond Tatenda Manjoro was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

He is accused of effecting a warrant of arrest on Lawrence Tamayi after getting a copy and instructions from Abel Bocho and Marlven Chimutashu.

Manjoro allegedly arrested Tamayi while he was attending a hearing at Harare Civil Court on November 10 last year.

He allegedly knew that there was no communication from the court to the officer-in-charge CID Marlborough police to effect the warrant of arrest.