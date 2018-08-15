Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS: President Mnangagwa files papers

BREAKING NEWS: President Mnangagwa files papers

President Mnangagwa has filed his opposing papers to the MDC Alliance losing candidate Nelson Chamisa’s election ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

BREAKING NEWS: President Mnangagwa files papers

15 Aug, 2018 - 10:08 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING NEWS: President Mnangagwa files papers Zanu-PF legal team Advocate Lewis Uriri (left) and Paul Mangawana chat after filing their papers in Harare today.

The Herald

Court Reporter
President Mnangagwa has filed his opposing papers to the MDC Alliance losing candidate Nelson Chamisa’s election petition challenging the former’s victory in the July 30 harmonised elections.

Lead defence counsel Advocate Lewis Uriri confirmed that the opposing papers have been filed at the Constitutional Court, indicating that they were ready to argue the matter.

“We have filed our opposing papers,” said Adv. Uriri adding, “We will show the court that Chamisa’s lawyers had until Friday 10 am to file and serve their papers.”

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting