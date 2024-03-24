Brazil delegation jets in for political consultations

Brazil's Secretary for Africa and the Middle East in the Ministry of External Relations, Ambassador Carlos Duarte is met by Mr Kudzanayi Nzombe, the Acting Deputy Director for the Americas in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this Sunday afternoon.

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

A delegation from Brazil led by its Secretary for Africa and the Middle East in the Ministry of External Relations, Ambassador Carlos Duarte has arrived in the country on a two-day visit for the inaugural political consultations between the two countries.

Ambassador Duarte was met at the RGM International Airport by the Acting Deputy Director for the Americas in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Mr Kudzanayi Nzombe.

Zimbabwe’s delegation in the meeting will be led by the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Rofina Chikava.