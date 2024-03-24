  • Today Sun, 24 Mar 2024

Zanu PF selects candidates for Mt Pleasant, Harare East Cde Mike Bimha

Joseph Madzimure
Senior Reporter

ZANU PF has completed the primary election process for Mt Pleasant and Harare East constituencies, with Cdes George Mashavave and Kelvin Mutimbanyoka emerging victorious.

Cde Mashavave was battling it out with Cdes Jaison Passade, Chris Chuchu and Beadle Musatye Gwasira, while Cde Mutimbanyoka was contesting with Cde Lynette Mahlaba in Harare East.

Speaking during a press briefing this afternoon, the Party’s National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said Cdes Mashavave and Mutimbanyoka should proceed to prepare their nomination papers for nomination court on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

“They only have one day to prepare,’’ said Cde Bimha.

