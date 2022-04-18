Bosso, DeMbare square off in Uhuru Cup final

READY TO RUMBLE . . . Zimbabwean football giants Dynamos and Highlanders will lock horns today in the Presidential Independence Day Trophy final at Barbourfields as the country celebrates 42 years of Independence at the ceremonial home of football in Bulawayo.

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

IT was a day of road shows yesterday as local football giants Dynamos and Highlanders warmed the stage for the Presidential Independence Day Trophy final set to cap the historic Uhuru celebrations at Barbourfields in Bulawayo this afternoon.

This is the first time giants Dynamos and Highlanders are clashing in the Uhuru Cup final in Bulawayo and fans should expect a highly competitive match after the Government increased the stakes this year.

But yesterday, Bosso and DeMbare put aside their on-field differences and participated in joint road shows in Bulawayo which took them to areas such as Nkulumane and Cowdray Park where they engaged their supporters in colourful scenes around the city.

Ranson Madzamba, who is the Deputy Director, Communications and Advocacy for the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, said the roadshows were a success.

“We are celebrating our national Independence Day through sport and we are happy to have the match between Highlanders and Dynamos on the programme.

“So we are going around the city, hyping up the Independence Day celebrations.

“In short, we are creating awareness about this year’s celebrations by getting to where the people are and emphasising the importance of these Independence Day celebrations and the match, which will obviously put the icing on the cake.

“So we are saying people should come in their numbers. This match is a celebration of our national Independence through sport. Bulawayo has not hosted such finals in a long time,” said Madzamba.

The high profile football match is billed to put the icing on the cake when the country comes together on the day to commemorate 42 years of independence and national sovereignty in Bulawayo.

President Mnangagwa will grace the football match as guest of honour and hand over the Presidential Independence Day Trophy to the winners.

The gates are opening as early as 6:30am and will be closed once the stadium is full. Since a bumper crowd is expected at Barbourfields, the organisers have arranged giant screens to be mounted in the B Arena for the benefit of those that would have failed to get access into the stadium.

Dynamos and Highlanders, as the two biggest teams and widely supported teams in the country, have featured in the previous two finals of the invitational tournament.

DeMbare won the trophy last year when football returned for the first time following a one-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They beat Highlanders 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium, with Trevor Mavhunga scoring the opener before Peter Muduhwa’s second half own-goal.

The tournament was not played in 2020 because of the pandemic. Highlanders won it in 2019, also by a 2-0 margin, thanks to second-half goals from Bhukhosi Sibanda and Tinashe Makanda.

The Government announced that the cup final will take place in Bulawayo, where the national Independence Day celebrations will be held for the first time, in line with the Second Republic’s drive towards the promotion of national unity, devolution and decentralisation.

This is only the second time that the Uhuru Cup final has been held in Bulawayo, after the 2005 edition which was won by Motor Action, when they accounted for Bosso in the final.

This year’s event will be held under the theme “[email protected] 42 Leaving no one and no place behind”. There will be a massive Covid-19 testing exercise in Bulawayo during the Independence Day Celebrations. Only those who are tested and are negative will be allowed to attend the celebrations.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya took with him a squad of 21 players for the Uhuru Cup. The DeMbare gaffer has indicated he will field his best squad for the tie as he looks to maintain his team’s winning momentum.

Dynamos are unbeaten in their last six Premiership games and have climbed top of the table while Bosso have also been on the ascend following an indifferent start to the season.

Dynamos squad for Uhuru Cup

Taimon Mvula, Prince Tafiremutsa, Partson Jaure, Godknows Murwira, Frank Makarati, Emmanuel Jalai, Tinotenda Muringai, Arnold Mawadza, Sylvester Appiah, Ralph Kawondera, Shadreck Nyahwa, Trevor Mavunga, Tinashe Makanda, Evans Katema, Junior Makunike, Bill Antonio, Issa Sadiki, Emmanuel Paga, Keith Murera, Brandon Mpofu, Stephen Chatikobo.