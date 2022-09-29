Border towns embracing greening initiative

Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi leads Beitbridge stakeholders to kick start the Beautification of Towns and Cities and Reforestation Programme. The program to be is one of the major anchors of transforming urban centres in the country. Picture by Thupeyo Muleya

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Government has started working on a number of initiatives to align the development of Beitbridge town in line with the US$300 million border transformation programme, the Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Cde Barbara Rwodzi said yesterday.

She said among other things central Government was spearheading the Greening Initiative to enhance the beautification of towns and cities in the country.

In rural communities, she said they were rolling out an afforestation programme to slow down the drastic effects of climate change.

The Deputy Minister said although a lot had been done at the border to hence efficiencies, and ease of doing business, it was critical to spruce up the outlook of major border towns.

She was speaking on the sidelines of a preparatory meeting for the impending launch of the greening initiative.

“Beitbridge is a border town and as a Ministry, we intend to partner with local authorities here and line stakeholders to speed up the beautification and greening of this town,” said the deputy minister.

“This border town is a reception for those coming in through South Africa and is host a number of tourists from the international community. So, our thrust and focus should be on creating a good environment that depicts the real face of Zimbabwe.

Additionally, we have been working with border agencies emphasising that they need to relook at their work ethic and portray a true picture of Zimbabwe to all visitors”.

She said the Government had set the stage by transforming the Beitbridge border post where the movement of human and vehicle traffic had drastically improved.

The border has been upgraded in three phases which among other things include the separation of traffic into freight, buses private motorists and pedestrians.