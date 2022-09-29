MDC-T readies for December congress

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE main opposition political party MDC-T will hold its congress in December with its current leader Senator Douglas Mwonzora touted as the front runner.

The MDC-T youth league has already nominated Senator Mwonzora as the sole party leader, according to the resolutions of the Management Committee Meeting held last week.

The congress will be held in December at a date to be advised with 10 000 delegates expected to attend.

The party’s chairperson Mr Morgen Komichi, vice president Engineer Elias Mudzuri and the current leader Senator Mwonzora are vying for the top post.

The elective congress process is currently at district level.

Senator Mwonzora’s spokesperson Mr Lloyd Damba said the elective congress process, which is now at district level, is going on well.

“Our constitution states that our congress starts at branch level were new members will be elected and then it moves to the wards. So far, this process has been completed. The congress then moves to the districts and they are almost 65-70 percent complete,” said Mr Damba.

After the completion of setting up districts structures, the opposition party will set up provincial structures.

The provincial structures will be elected by ward chairpersons and district assemblies in their respective provinces.

Once this process is done, said Mr Damba, the provinces will nominate members of the National Standing Committee who will either reject the nomination or accept it. Campaigns will start for the main congress henceforth.

“As for the actual date of the congress, there are some determining factors, one of them being the completion of the structural process.

“We need to bring finality and closure to the issue of leadership and then present the party with an opportunity to have a new leadership as well and then focus all our energies on the 2023 general elections,” he said.

Mr Damba said Senator Mwonzora had already been nominated by the Youth Assembly.

“Anybody who wishes to contest is free as per the party’s constitution and one of the things you have to know with the MDC-T is that one does not just stand up to say I want to be president. That power belongs to the provinces and wings of the party that nominate leadership. That is when you either reject or accept the nomination,” said Mr Damba.