Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup launched

Sports Reporter

THIS year’s edition of the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup will be held on April 1 at the Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga.

Event Director Rick Fulton announced the date at the launch of the event on Monday morning at a local hotel in Harare.

“The Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck for 2023 will be staged on the 1st of April, which is just about a month away now.

“The planning process has been very intense over the last six months,” said Fulton.

So far 25 elite athletes from across the world have registered for the event.