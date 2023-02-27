Russia celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe is today celebrating the Defender of the Fatherland Day which is one of the most important public holidays in Russia.

Observed annually on February 23, the day commemorates the establishment of the Red Army back in 1918 when the young Soviet Republic had to fight off the German invasion in the course of the First World War.

Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Nikolai Krasilnikov said the day reflects on the heroism of the Soviet Army which crushed the German Nazis during the Great Patriotic War and facilitated significantly ending of the Second World War, that accelerated establishment of the United

Nations and collapse of the colonial rule system all over the world.

“At the same time, we pay tribute to the glorious Russian army conducting the Special Military Operation in Ukraine and facing German military technics in the battlefield once again,” he said.

“Just 72 years after the great victory over the Nazism, like President Putin said recently, it is unbelievable, but true. Supplying the Kiev regime with weapons, the so-called collective West wages a proxy war and prolongs a bloodshed.

“The problem is that the levers that can influence the search for a peaceful solution to the conflict around Ukraine are concentrated in the hands of Western arms companies and military corporations which have got in Ukraine a real site, where new arms types are tested, modified and improved at the expense of Ukrainian and Russian lives.”

Ambassador Krasilnikov said the West was directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict not only because they provide arms and intelligence data, but also because they send military personnel and mercenaries, without whom the Kiev regime would be simply unable to operate much of the equipment it receives.

He said the longer the range of the Western systems that would be supplied to Ukraine, the further they would have to move the threat away from our borders.

“There is no doubt that the threats to our national security from the West will be eliminated. The Russian Army, the Air Force and the Navy have risen to the challenge thrown at them,” Ambassador Krasilnikov said.