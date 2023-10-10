Bogus ZETDC employee in court

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A 43-year-old Harare man who masqueraded as a Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company ZETDC employee and defrauded rural residents US$5 055 has appeared in court.

Simbarashe Gurumombe was facing 11 counts of fraud when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

It is the State’s case that sometime in May, 2022 Gurumombe misrepresented as an employee of Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC).

The court heard that Gurumombe a hatched a plan to steal from desperate villagers who wanted to have their houses connected to the ZETDC power line.

Gurumombe approached the complainant Edward Munotyaani (73) years of Mutake Village, Chief Chinamhora Domboshava wearing ZETDC work suit and flashed to the complainant a Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) identity card.

It is alleged that the accused impersonated as R Pasipanodya, a former head co-operate services at ZESA now ZETDC pretending as if he was the owner of the identity card.

It is alleged that Gurumombe convinced the complainant that he was an artisan from ZETDC who can install electricity poles and power cables at his house.

Through the misrepresentation, Gurumombe obtained USD$300 for the job and thereafter disappeared.

The complainant made efforts to locate the accused person but failed to locate him.

The complainant then reported the matter at ZRP Chinamhora leading to the arrest of the accused person on October 3, through police investigations.

On another count, in July, using the same modus operandi, Gurumombe approached, complainant Henry Gukwe (45) of Gukwe Village, who wanted to be assisted to open a ZETDC account.

Gurumombe misrepresented to the complainant that he had the capacity to open the account, and through the misrepresentation, he took USD$210 from the complainant and disappeared.

Efforts to locate Gurumombe proved fruitless and Gukwe reported the matter at ZRP Chinamhora.

It is the State’s case that during July, Gurumombe approached Rangarirai Muringai of Gukwe Village, who wanted to have his ZETDC account opened, purchase ZETDC meter and connection fee.

It is suspected that Gurumombe told the complainant that he had the capacity to do the job and through the misrepresentation, he took USD$400 from the complainant and disappeared.

The complainant tried to locate Gurumombe but failed and he reported the matter at ZRP Chinamhora.

On a different count in the same month of July, Gurumombe approached Ignatius Muringai of Gukwe Village who wanted to have ZETDC power connected at his house.

Gurumombe allegedly told to the complainant that he had the capacity to do the job and through the misrepresentation, he took USD$595 from the complainant and disappeared.

On another count during the month of July, Gurumombe approached the complainant Cephas Mutunami from Chirodzero Location in Domboshava who wanted to have ZETDC power connected at his shop.

The court heard that Gurumombe misrepresented to the complainant that he had the capacity to do the job and would complete the job in two days’ time.

Through the misrepresentation, Gurumombe collected USD$505 from the complainant and disappeared.

Efforts to locate the accused person were fruitless until the complainant reported the matter at ZRP Chinamhora.

It is alleged that Gurumombe used the same modus operandi to defraud unsuspecting clients on the other remaining counts leading to his arrest.