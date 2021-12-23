Bogus armed cops rob family US$20 000 cash, gun

Crime Reporter

SIX armed robbers who were masquerading as police officers raided a house in Kadoma on Tuesday and got away with US$20 000 cash, a car, a gun and various property.

The robbers were armed with two pistols when the raided the house in Eiffel Flats.

They also stole jewellery and a Samsung cellphone.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said no arrests have been made yet.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred in Eiffel Flats, Kadoma on December 22, 2021, where six unknown male suspects masquerading as police officers, pounced on a family and robbed them of property valued at US$26 000.

“The suspects brandished two unknown pistols before demanding for valuables. They stole US$20 000, a 9mm pistol loaded with eight rounds, jewellery, a Sumsung cellphone and a blue Toyota Vits vehicle (ACV 9037),” he said.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed the arrest of Ruramai Chingoma (35), Joseph Zhuwawo (48), Jairos Muropa (38), Smart Machagi (36), Kudakwashe Bhibho (31) and Tinotenda Tavengwa (21) for illegal mining activities at Hotburn Mining Site in Shamva on Monday.

Police had to use teargas to disperse a violent mob that attempted to attack police officers in a bid to free the suspects.

The suspects are still assisting with investigations and will appear in court soon.