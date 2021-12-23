Chinhoyi defers farm bricks ban by six months

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Chinhoyi municipality on Tuesday gave the node to property owners and developers to use farm bricks for construction until June next year.

The council had approved a resolution to ban the use of farm bricks in the construction of commercial, industrial and residential structures by January, 1 2022.

The decision to ban farm bricks was aimed at trying to address massive environmental degradation emanating from their manufacturing.

Huge gullies in Chinhoyi and surrounding areas that are life threatening have not been reclaimed by the manufacturers.

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) provincial spokesperson Mr Munyaradzi Nhariswa said farm brick manufacturing was causing environmental degradation across the Mashonaland West.