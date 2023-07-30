BLOG: ZANU PF STAR RALLY-NKAYI

1400: Zanu PF Vice President Kembo Mohadi is now giving the Vote of Thanks.

The President has concluded his speech.

1354: “I pay tribute to our departed heroes from this province for their role in liberating the country. Let us preach peace and desist from regionalism and tribalism. As we go home after this rally go and tell everyone back home that Zanu PF is unstoppable. Zanu PF belongs to everyone. We are the only party which advances the interests of the people.”

“It is the only party with people at heart. If you find CCC or MDC T in your heart you better contact your ancestors to assist you. I thank you.”

1346: “We are a friend to everyone and enemy to none. We, the people of Zimbabwe, implore God to curse countries that curse us. We came back from Russia where there was Russia- Africa summit and it succeeded with thunder.”

1345: “Under devolution, the philosophy is that we are leaving no one and no place behind. Lupane Government Complex is 90 percent complete. We have e-passport offices in Hwange. Where there is human/wildlife conflict we protect our people.”

1343: “We have remodelled our varsities so that students are taught to produce so that after studies they contribute to the country’s economic growth..we established teachers college in Hwange in just 5 years.”

1339: “Somgolo and Ngwingizi bridges are now complete. We now have enough electricity in the country and we have 600MW in Hwange units 7 and 8. Lake Gwayi Shangani will have hydropower generation.”

1332: “We have a programme where each village will have a company for horticulture projects. We bought fishing rigs for chiefs and women and youths in Binga to empower themselves. Matabeleland North is rich, we have lithium, gold and methane gas and it is our duty that these people around must benefit.

“In Kamativi we have lithium and next year I will commission a lithium processing plant. We are implementing projects in every part of Zimbabwe. We are buildings roads, dams and clinics. Give us another chance to pursue our projects. We have Lake Gwayi Shangani which will provide water for 10 000 hactares of irrigation and a pipeline to supply water to Bulawayo. We have the Deka water project in Hwange and Ziminya dam in Nkayi. Our roads such as Nkayi-Bulawayo, Bulawayo- Tsholotsho are our priority.”

1329: “We must preach production and those who are lazy shouldn’t eat but must die and the Bible says so in Genesis. We introduced a farming model to guarantee food security at the household level. The Second Republic also introduced the heifer, poultry schemes and Presidential Tick grease to boost incomes. We also introduced irrigation schemes and in Matabeleland North we have Bulawayo Kraal and Bubi Lupane schemes..we have 35 000 villages in Zimbabwe and bought 80 rigs to drill solar-powered boreholes.”

1324: He says the Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia.

“They imposed sanctions on us too and President Putin pledged to work with us. We have groups, parties and individuals funded by outsiders but Zanu PF is unstoppable and will win.”

1319: “Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo. Our development philosophy is to rebuild Zimbabwe brick by brick and stone upon stone. Our economic growth is affected by sanctions. We are going to develop the country despite sanctions using the available resources. We arrived yesterday from Russia and President Putin is greeting you.”

1317: “Matabeleland North played an important role in the persecution and liberation of our motherland. Let me remind you of the battle of Pupu where they defeated Allan Wilson and the Ndebele army was led by Gen Mtshana. We remember him for his heroic command.”

1309: President Mnangagwa is making salutations and recognises the presence of his two deputies in the party, VP Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, the First Lady in absentia, other senior party officials candidates, chiefs, Zanu PF affiliate organisations

“I thank you for coming to Nkayi in maltitudes and I know Matabeleland North is our stronghold.”

He pays tribute to King Mzilikazi.

“Our party remains clear and committed to defending our sovereignty and peace. On 23 August go out in numbers to vote for Zanu PF. Ngifuna ukukitshela ukuthi sizawina ngodumo olukhulu. We will win resoundingly.”

“We grew up together with Cde Phelekezela Mphoko and I am very grateful that he is here today to support me.”

1302: Vice President Chiwenga has finished his address and introduces President Mnangagwa to the podium to address the rally at Nkayi Centre in Matabeleland North province. Multitudes of Zanu PF supporters, among them former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko have converged at Nkayi Sports Arena, the venue of the rally, to listen to the President’s speech.

1259: Vice President Chiwenga chronicles President Mnangagwa’s liberation credentials and his history in Government and achievements.

He urges the province that come August 23 they must vote resoundingly for President Mnangagwa and the party’s candidates in council and National Assembly.

Vice President Chiwenga urges supporters to campaign and vote peacefully in the upcoming elections.

1250: He says when President Mnangagwa came into office he said no place and no person must be left behind.

1248: Vice President Chiwenga gives salutations. He says he is happy to see so many people and thanks the supporters for coming to Nkayi.

Vice President Chiwenga says President Mnangagwa is Zanu-PF’s candidate and is in Nkayi to address the thousands.

1230: President Mnangagwa meets all of the Zanu-PF candidates in Matabeleland North province from Council to the National Assembly.

He is flanked by the ruling party’s Second Secretaries Cdes Constantino Chiwenga who is also the Vice President and Cde Kembo Mohadi.

1222: Cde Mike Bimha says announces that there will be a gala in honour of the late Vice President and national hero John Landa Nkomo at Ndaweni Primary School.

The gala will start in the evening until Monday morning.

1214: Zanu PF Matabeleland North chairman Cde Richard Moyo takes to the podium.

He thanks the province for coming in their numbers. Cde Moyo has thanked President Mnangagwa for coming to Nkayi saying this proves his mantra of leaving no place and no one behind.

Cde Moyo lists the province’s developments including the Gwayi-Shangani Dam and the Hwange Unit 7 that President Mnangagwa will commission this week. He says a total of 669 projects have been initiated in the province by the Second Republic under Devolution with 335 of them complete and 234 at various stages of completion.

1204: Cde Mike Bimha recognises the presence of former Vice President Phekelezela Mphoko.

He is greeted with applause from the crowd.

1203: Zanu PF National Commissar Cde Mike Bimha has taken to the podium and giving salutations.

He welcomes Zanu PF Matabeleland North Vice Chairman Cde Silas Maligo who leads the thousands in party slogans.

1152: President Mnangagwa goes around greeting the thousands that are gathered here in Nkayi Matabeleland North province.

The atmosphere is electric as scores of Zanu PF supporters greet their First Secretary and President of the ruling party through song and dance.

Red, black, yellow, white and green caps of the ruling party’s colours are being waved by the multitudes here.

1100: President Mnangagwa has arrived at the venue of the star rally at Nkayi Centre this morning.

He was greeted by thunderous cheers from multitudes of Zanu PF supporters gathered at Nkayi Sports Arena as they chanted slogans with pumped fists.

The President is in a briefing, before he will meet the scores of supporters gathered here.

President Mnangagwa who is the First Secretary of the ruling party is on his sixth Star Rally to drum up support ahead of the harmonised elections on August 23.

He is met by Vice President and Zanu PF Second Secretary Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi also the Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President, Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu, Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Politburo Member Cde Sithembiso Nyoni and former Vice President Phelekezela Mpoko.

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Richard Moyo who is the ruling party’s Provincial chairman, Zanu PF Youth Secretary Cde Tino Machakaire, Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka and senior Zanu-PF party officials.

1002: It is a sea of red, yellow and green as the relatively quiet Nkayi Business centre is a hive of activity as scores of people in Zanu PF party regalia are thronging the venue. The First Secretary is on a whirlwind campaign trail drumming up supporters for Zanu-PF around the country.

Aspiring councillors and Members of the House of Assembly are also part of the proceedings as they await to meet President Mnangagwa.

Some of the projects that have been initiated in Nkayi District include Ziminya Dam project where a total of 200 local workers have been recruited and the dam is expected to be a game-changer in terms of transforming livelihoods. Situated at about 20km west of the Nkayi Growth Point near Shangani River, the dam was pegged in 1953 and construction effectively commenced after the Second Republic availed funding for the project, which is now 22 percent complete and is progressing well.

With a capacity to hold 97 million cubic meters of water, the dam and all related projects surrounding it are set for completion in 2025 and would go a long way towards resolving water supply challenges for Nkayi Centre, energize irrigation farming, and other related projects along the value chain.

Regarded as the second biggest dam in Matabeleland North Province after Lake Gwayi Shangani, Ziminya Dam is expected to have a mini hydro-electricity plant that would provide power for the growing Nkayi urban.

Government estimates indicate the dam will have a 36-meter-high wall at completion and would attract a lot of economic activities including the establishment of a 1 225-hectare irrigation scheme in wards 18,19 and 28. This is expected to promote massive food production and improve livelihoods for the immediate community and beyond.

1000: Scores of Zanu-PF supporters have started flocking to the venue of the Presidential star rally at Nkayi Business Centre in Matabeleland North Province on Sunday. President Mnangagwa will address the gathering. The ruling party is gearing up for the harmonised elections on August 23.

The Nkayi Presidential rally at the Nkayi Sports Arena will be a historic one as it will be the first of its kind in the district that gave birth to some of the country’s luminaries inclusive of late national hero, Cde Welshman Hadana Mabhena, Cde Lalatshona Ndebele and former Zanu-PF Member of Parliament for Nkayi Constituency and one of the pioneering groups of freedom fighters, Cde John Maluzo Ndlovu. Cde Ndlovu escaped the hangman’s noose after being captured near Harare in the 1960s.

A gala to commemorate the late Vice President John Landa Nkomo will be held after the Presidential Star Rally.