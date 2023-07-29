Second Russia-Africa Summit ends on high note

Innocent Madonko in ST PETERSBURG, Russia

THE Second Summit of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum has ended on a high note with the adoption of the St Petersburg Declaration in which both parties pledged to commit to the formation of a fair and democratic multi-polar world order based on the universally recognised principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Addressing a joint press conference at the end of the summit here on Friday night together with the Chairman of the African Union and Comoros President, Mr Azali Assouman, Russia President Vladimir Putin said the parties also resolved to counter neo-colonialism, the use of coercive measures and illegitimate sanctions by the West to cow other nations, and attempts to undermine traditional moral values.

Summit pledged to increase the number of African students studying in Russian universities and other institutions of higher learning while 1,2 billion rubles has been set aside for the capacitation and strengthening of African health care systems.

The Russia-Africa Summit ran from 27-28 July under the theme, “For peace, security and development” and was attended by 17 Heads of State and Government including representatives of 49 of the 54 African nations.

President Mnangagwa was among African leaders who attended the summit and collectively demanded a place in the UN Security Council, an end to paternalism and the establishment of a multi-polar world reflective of the present world.

In his statement to journalists, President Putin said the summit also confirmed the Sochi Agreement which resolved to hold Russia-Africa summits every three years meaning the next gathering of African leaders and Russia will be held in 2026.

“In between the summits between Russia and Africa, there will be a mechanism of direct partnership put in place. There will be regular political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Russia, African States and the leadership of the African Union,” President Putin said.

He expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the summit which he described as having taken place in a constructive and friendly atmosphere and produced tangible results.

“This also applies to the Economic and Humanitarian Forum, sessions of the summit and a special meeting with the heads of African regional organisations.

“Tonight, we will also discuss the situation around Ukraine with interested African countries.

“We had many bilateral contacts with African leaders. We have planned meetings with all Heads of State that are present in St Petersburg.

“Of course, we are happy that the delegations of the overwhelming majority of African countries and the heads of all leading integration structures of Africa are taking part in the summit,” said President Putin.

He said representatives of African states displayed political will and demonstrated their independence and interest in developing co-operation with Russia.

“We appreciate this and are convinced in the successful future of Russia-Africa relations. They rest on the traditions of time-tested friendship, and historical experience of multifaceted productive interaction dating back to the early period in the process of African states’ formation.

“The main thing is that the summit has again confirmed the firm resolve of both Russia and Africa to continue developing mutually beneficial partnerships and seeking its new forms and areas,” said the Russia President.

A solid package of partnerships was adopted at the end of the summit highlighted by the St Petersburg Declaration which formalises strategic areas for the development of Russia’s cooperation with Africa.

There were declarations on the Prevention of Arms Race in Outer Space and on cooperation in the sphere of ensuring international information security and strengthening cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

The 2023-2026 Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan was signed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and AU Director of Peace and Security Division of the intergovernmental Authority on Development, Mr Siraj Tagesa Shurafa.

“It is telling that many constructive ideas and useful practical notions were expressed by our African friends during today’s meetings. Naturally, we will take them into consideration,” said President Putin.

He said Russia would continue to provide Africa with grain both commercially and free of charge while also facilitating the growth of the continent’s energy sector to satisfy the growing needs of the African economies in hydrocarbon, fuel as well as power generating capacity.

“By that we mean not only traditional sources of energy but also innovation sources of energy produced by Russian companies,” the Russian President said.

The summit also undertook to scale up cooperation in cultural, scientific, educational, sports, tourism, youth and other humanitarian exchanges.

“Here Russia has a lot to offer to our African friends and colleagues. We will continue cooperation in the sphere of education and national capacity building.

“The number of African students studying in Russia as well as the number of allocated scholarships will be increased. By joint efforts African countries will create branches of Russian leading institutions and schools including with instruction in Russian language,” said President Putin.

Russia, he said, also planned to assist African countries strengthen their national health care systems to improve their resilience, technical capacity, effectiveness and efficiency in their fight against epidemics.

“For that we are launching a large-scale aid programme to African countries to fight communicable diseases till 2026 totalling 1,2 billion Rubles,” President Putin said.

Speaking at the same occasion, AU Chairman, Mr Assouman, described the summit as a great success and would cement the long-standing ties between the continent and Russia.

He said Russia had stood with Africa during the most difficult times.

“We know who our true friends are. Russia stood with us during the most difficult times, during slavery, apartheid, Russia has always been helping us.

“It was one of the first countries to help with fighting colonialism, apartheid and slavery. So for many centuries, we have had good relations but this time we need a new impetus to the relationship to take it forward,” said Mr Assouman.

He paid tribute to Russia for pledging to assist Africa with the training of professionals and grain supplies.

“Almost all African countries have been sending students to study in Russia and all of these graduates have come back to work in the private sector and government. We know that Russia has the necessary expertise here and we have got to make full use of it,” said the AU chair.

He said many African countries were net exporters of raw materials but with Russia’s help, this would change as they would beneficiate their primary products.

Mr Assouman called for peace between Russia and Ukraine which are engaged in an ongoing conflict.

“What we need is a ceasefire because war is always unpredictable. The longer it lasts, the more unpredictable it becomes.

“President Putin has shown us that he is ready to engage in dialogue and search for solutions and we need to convince the other party right now and I hope that we will be able to do that.

“We have seen that it is possible. We act as a mediator and we will talk to both parties and I hope that we will achieve positive results,” he said.

African leaders, among them South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, have been engaged in an initiative to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The leaders from seven African states – South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Comoros, Zambia, Congo-Brazzaville, and Uganda have been to both Ukraine and Russia in their peace mission.