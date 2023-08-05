BLOG: ZANU PF STAR RALLY-MUTAWATAWA

1445: ” As the Second Republic first and foremost we require peace in the country. Zimbabwe is one of the most peaceful in the region and the continent.”

He says his administration has dealt with the issue of food security at the household level through programes such as Pfumvudza saying for the past three years Zimbabwe was having a surplus of food.

1440: The President invites Zanu PF secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke who hails from Masvingo province to admit in front of the crowd that Mashonaland East has outclassed them in terms of numbers. He says no people from another country will come and build Zimbabwe, it was upon Zimbabweans to build Zimbabwe brick upon brick, stone upon stone. President Mnangagwa says “Land reform is now behind us and irreversible”. He says he chose his VP (Cde Chiwenga) from Mashonaland East as the province has people of excellence.

1430: He says a gala will be held today to remember the late national hero Dr Parirenyatwa who died in 1962.

He also paid tribute to the late national heroes among them Dr Samuel Parirenyatwa, Solomon Mujuru, Paradzai Zimondi, Biggie Matiza. The President says Zanu PF is a people’s party and represents the need of the party and no other political party can claim the distinct position of bringing independence to the country. He says elections since 1980 Zanu PF has been winning and will continue to do so.

President Mnangagwa says due to the overwhelming numbers at the rally he is no longer going to lose sleep over the August 23 elections. He says even if the opposition votes with legs or ears it will still be defeated by Zanu PF as evidenced by the record numbers.

He also paid tribute to Chief Svosve clan from Mash East province who were among those leading the successful land reform programme.

1423: The President says today Mashonaland East has won the crown of pulling record numbers at a Presidential Star Rally. Masvingo which was boasting of having recorded the highest numbers at a rally has been overtaken. He says as Zanu PF President he is indeed happy with the crowd as over the past 40 years Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe has always voted for the ruling Zanu PF party

He says Zanu PF is the most popular party in Zimbabwe which has brought independence, democracy and peace adding that Zimbabwe will continue to march forward never backwards.

“Under Zanu PF tichatonga, tigotonga, tichingotonga, kukanaya, kukasanaya, masikati, manheru tichingotonga.”

1415: President Mnangagwa is now on the podium to address the multitudes and he starts with his trade mark dance as Jah Prayzah’s song Chiremerera is being played.

1413: He now invites President Mnangagwa on the stage to address the large gathering.

1405: “Let us vote for the ruling party, a party with people at heart. Let us work together as a nation and make Zimbabwe a jewel of Africa. For us to achieve that, we have to work hard, in all sectors. There is development everywhere.”

VP Chiwenga condemns those who sell illegal drugs and substances, saying that the nation should unite in the fight against illegal activities.



1401: Cde Bimha invites Zanu PF Second Secretary Cde Constantino Chiwenga to the podium who starts by thanking Mash East for coming out in large numbers to Mutawatawa for the Provincial Star rally. Cde Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa has seen it fit to come to UMP and meet the party supporters, ahead of the harmonised elections.

1350: Zanu PF national commissar Cde Mike Bimha now invites all aspiring candidates to come to the front and meet the President.

1344: Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial chair Cde Daniel Garwe takes to the podium. He says the province is happy to see the President and Amai. He added that the province commends all the development programmes brought about by the Second Republic across the province. He says Mash East has promised to come out in large numbers and vote for the President and Zanu PF come August 23.

1338: Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mash East Cde Aplonia Munzverengi takes to the podium.

She welcomes the Presidium and thanks them for takinh time to visit UMP. She said it has been always the province ‘s wish for the President to visit.

1320: Zanu PF national commissar Cde Mike Bimha is now leading introductions. He says there will be a musical gala in Maramba High School in commemoration of the late national hero Dr Samuel Tichafa Parirenyatwa the first black medical doctor.

1304: The large crowd erupts with excitement dancing and chanting ‘Mnangagwa huchi’

1302: President Mnangagwa is accompanied by the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa. The President, First Lady, VPs Chiwenga and Mohadi as well as senior party officials are now moving around the crowd meeting and greeting multitudes of party supporters.

1240: President Mnangagwa has arrived for the star rally and heads straight into a briefing.

1238: VP Constantino Chiwenga has also arrived for the star rally in Mutawatawa.

1230: Zanu PF VP and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi has arrived at the Mashonaland East provincial star rally where party supporters have come out in their numbers.

1215: Thousands of Zanu PF supporters are gathered in Mutawatawa, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe district for the ruling party’s Mashonaland East provincial star rally to be addressed by the party’s First Secretary Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Mutawatawa Business Centre is in the Maramba Pfungwe constituency. Both Uzumba and Maramba Pfungwe constituencies are well known for delivering huge votes to the ruling party.