BLOG: ZANU PF STAR RALLY-BULAWAYO

1345: Cde Bimha now invites all members who will be representing the ruling Zanu-PF in the upcoming harmonised elections to come to the front and meet the President and other members of the Presidium.

1340: Zanu-PF Provincial Chairperson Cde Jabulani Sibanda takes to the podium

” Here today we came to listen to the President, we have done the mobilisation. Our President is standing with God that no man shall marry another man. We are here as Bulawayo to vote for the President who will continue to ensure that this country remains for God. Please receive my revolutionary support Cde President.”

1337: Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube takes to the podium to welcome the party’s leadership in Bulawayo.

Minister Ncube expresses gratitude to Bulawayo for gracing the event. She said she was sceptical that due to the cold, some party members would not have attended the event but is proud that multitudes attended the rally.

She recounts how President Mnangagwa intervened when some rowdy protesters destroyed shops in Bulawayo in 2019.

President Mnangagwa also played a crucial role in ensuring that Highlanders Football Club is financially sound and provided the team with a gold mining licence in Inyathi, Matabeleland North. The President addressed the water crisis in 2020 when residents started dying in Luveve.

The President is in the process of addressing the permanent water crisis through the construction of Lake Gwayi Shangani, a dream which had been left unattended for more than a century. Power shortages have been addressed through the rehabilitation of Hwange Units 7 and 8.

Hospitals are being constructed to improve health care in the city and it is not surprising that this morning the President commissioned Cowdray Park Health Centre.

1323: Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha is now on the podium giving salutations.

He has invited Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial Chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda to introduce traditional leaders represented by President of the Chief’s Council Chief Fortune Charumbira and his Vice Mtshane Khumalo.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu has taken to the podium.

He says Vice President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, Father Zimbabwe and liberation stalwarts will be pleased to see the sea of people who are here to meet with President Mnangagwa.

1300: President Mnangagwa is set to tour the Cowdray Park waterworks after the end of his Presidential Star rally keynote address.

1257: President Mnangagwa is now meeting with thousands of Zanu-PF supporters that are gathered here and the mood has reached fever pitch.

The President is moving around and making stops here and there doing his signature dance much to the delight of the lucky ones in front of the thousands of Zanu-PF supporters.

Thousands of Zanu-PF supporters cheer, waving red, green, yellow, white and black caps as the First Secretary greets them.

1208: President Mnangagwa has arrived at Cowdray Park grounds near Mkhithika Primary School in Bulawayo where he is set to address a Presidential Star Rally.

He is accompanied by First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Thousands of Zanu-PF supporters cheer waving red, green, yellow, white and black caps as the First Secretary arrives.

President Mnangagwa is received by Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Constantino Chiwenga and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi.

He is also received by Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial Chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda, Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube and President of the Chief’s Council Fortune Charumbira, Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda and other senior party officials.

The President is in a briefing.