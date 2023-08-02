Gems secure 13th place play-off at World Cup

Tadious Manyepo in CAPE TOWN, South Africa

THE Gems have booked a 13th place showdown against Barbados in the ongoing Netball World Cup in South Africa after beating Singapore 68-40 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this morning.

Zimbabwe needed to win the match against Singapore to secure a place in the final of the fiesta’s bottom four.

After failing to progress to the Super 12 following some dismal performances in the preliminary stage of the tournament, the Gems downgraded to the bottom four meaning the best they can do now is to finish 13th in the 16-team event.

But they had to sweat for it especially after losing the first game in this round to Barbados.

But once they got into the groove against Sri Lanka last night, they knew they had to also outsmart Singapore to ensure a rematch with Barbados.

And they did just that with a lot of conviction too.

Coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki threw impressive prospect in Wing Defender Assah Zimusi into the fray.

And the move paid dividends with the Harare City player central in initiating most of the raids that yielded points for the Zimbabweans.

The Gems were 19-6 to the good in the first quarter and they pinned it down to 38-19 going to the break.

Claris Kwaramba, Progress Moyo and Beaula Hlungwani kept on alternating between the Wing Attack and Centre positions to keep their opponents confused and bewildered in mid court.

Carrying a healthy 54-34 lead to the final quarter, the Gems had effectively pocketed the win and they even had the luxury for aestetics with Goal Attack Nicole Muzanenamo especially impressive.

Goal shooter Nalani Makunde was at her clinical best with a 99 percent accuracy under the ring.