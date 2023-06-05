BLOG: ZANU PF IDEOLOGY, MOBILISATION WORKSHOP

1149: President and Zanu-PF First Secretary Cde Mnangagwa is in Gweru for the party’s national ideology and mobilisation strategy workshop.

President Mnangagwa will lead proceedings at the official opening. The ruling party is holding the orientation and induction workshop as it gears for the harmonised elections slated for August 23.

Party cadres, including the 210 aspiring Parliamentary candidates, had by yesterday evening arrived in Gweru ahead of the five-day orientation and induction workshop, which starts this morning.

The induction workshop is being attended by senior party officials, all the aspiring members of Parliament, and the women’s quota, which is also expected to be officially opened by President Mnangagwa.

Delegates are currently in a closed-door session.