56-year-old man hangs self after fight with son

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Police in Mashonaland Central have urged friends and relatives to take suicidal threats seriously after a 56-year-old man from Chiweshe hanged himself with a wire after a fight with his son.

The deceased, Stephen Mubaiwa of Mbisva Village under Chief Makope told his wife Zione Andiseni (50) that he was going to take his life because she supported the rude behaviour of their son.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasga said the incident happened on May 26, at around 1 am.

Mubaiwa fought with his son Nicholas (37) of the same village following a misunderstanding over family disputes.

Three days later at around midday, Mubaiwa told his wife Andiseni that he was going to commit suicide because she was supporting the misdemeanour of their son Nicholas.

Mubaiwa picked a wire from the yard and went inside the house.

He locked the door from inside and Andiseni failed to open it. She rushed to inform their uncle Bernard Mukono of the same village.

With help from others, the door was broken and Mubaiwa’s body was found hanging on a wire tied to the roof trusses in the dinning room.

A report was made at ZRP Chombira who attended the scene.

The body of the deceased had no visible injuries and was ferried to Concession Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

In a similar case, Petros Madungwe (32) Maimba Village, Chief Bushu, Shamva was found dead, hanging on a rope from the beam in his bedroom.

He was mentally ill.

Sgt Major Chikasha said the incident happened on May 29 at around 2pm.

Madungwe’s body was found by his sister Maria.