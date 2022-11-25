Biti’s trial hits another brick wall

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The assault trial for Tendai Biti will continue on November 29 after it was postponed today due to power problems at the Magistrates Court.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting a Zimbabwean investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court.

During the previous sittings, the Biti made false claims that the complainant’s company had been illegally given more than 200 000 hectares of land in Harare while in actual fact Harare as a whole is only 94 000 hectares.

This prompted the complainant to respond through a press statement exposing Biti’s fabrications.