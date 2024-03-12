Betting company Bezbets convicted of fraud

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Betting company Bezbets has been convicted of defrauding a client of US$5 200 he had won after playing a game.

Presiding magistrate Mr Simon Kandiyero said after the full trial it was established that Bezbets was not faithful in its business conduct.

“The court can not ignore the evidence of the second defence witness that some bets won were above the limit. The only issue that arose was when the complainant won what seemed to be a substantial amount.

“Actions of the accused are enough to form an intention to deceive the complainant. However, the court is unable to determine the actual amount of prejudice that the complainant suffered,” he said.

Mr Kandiyero also took note of the oral evidence given by the defence witness that the way the online betting platform was designed only displays local currency despite some clients betting in United States dollars.

The company was represented by its manager Robson Chinamasa.

During the trial, Chinamasa conceded that the website does not limit users from betting above US$50 which they were claiming is the limit.

He blamed some of their workers whom he accused of allowing clients to bet above US$50 and connive in trying to withdraw large sums of money.

The State also led evidence from the Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Walter Muri.

Prosecuting, Mr Thomas Chanakira told the court that on October 26, and on the Bezbets online platform, the complainant Prosper Dembedza placed a bet on the roulette with a stake of US$394.

The platform gave him a potential win of US$5 400, provided the bet was won. But after winning, the company refused to pay him and engaged him with a view to pay him US$1 800.

Bezbets was represented by Mr Brighton Pabwe from Venturas and Samkange Legal Practitioners.