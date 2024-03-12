Mash Central national victory celebrations on the cards

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

The ruling Zanu PF party has begun preparations for the victory celebrations slated for Mashonaland Central Province next month.

Mashonaland Central was chosen for the national victory celebrations after President Mnangagwa was elated with its performance in the 2023 harmonised elections where it re-affirmed its identity as the home of the revolutionary party politics.

The province emerged victorious with a clean sweep of all eighteen constituencies and a masterstroke presidential vote percentage in favour of President Mnangagwa.

On the weekend, the provincial leadership led by chairman Cde Kazembe Kazembe held two inter-district meetings in Mt Darwin and Shamva appraising the people on the state of the economy including the food situation as well as mitigation measures being taken by the government.

Cde Kazembe also revealed that 6 April, has been set as the date on which President Mnangagwa will be coming to the province for the national thank you rally, “We had two inter-district meetings in Mt Darwin and Shamva to thank the people for the sterling work they did to ensure victory for the President Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and the party Zanu PF.

“Secondly and most importantly to give them the message that HE the President will be coming to thank them on the 6th of April. Yes, I can confirm that HE is coming to Mash Central on the 6th of April for the first thank you rally following his victory in the 2023 general elections,” said Cde Kazembe.

The party is moving around the province holding inter-district meetings with the goal of encouraging people to focus on development programs embracing the mantra, nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, “we also took the opportunity to update the people on the state of the economy and the party, the food situation and mitigation measures by the President and government.

“We also emphasised the mood to get out of the election mode and focus on the development of the province, we had very good meetings and the unity of purpose displayed in both meetings was amazing and refreshing. We will be going around through all the districts in a couple of weeks,” added Cde Kazembe.