Best of both worlds in Harare today… Braai Fest at Old Hararians…Gospel Fest at Glamis Arena

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Acting Entertainment Editor

It will be hectic in Harare today, and revellers are spoilt for choice this afternoon with abundant beer, braai and gospel music at their disposal.

Music lovers can choose to quench their thirst with “pump price” beer at Old Hararians at the Braai Festival or treat their souls to some of the finest gospel music on the other side of town at the Glamis Arena.

Either way — it’s music, food, dance and fun all around, and,of course, beer for those who choose the Braai Festival.

And it appears the common factor is music, food, fun and braai, expect that there will be Zimdancehall music at Old Hararians, while gospel music reverberates from Glamis Arena.

Running under the theme: “Our beer, our braai and our friends”, the Old Hararians festival is an all reggae-dancehall affair, with a tinge of variety coming from an all-star DJ line-up.

Organisers of the festival, Delta Beverages, said the theme, “Our beer, our braai and our friends” was informed by a desire to “celebrate summer and bring together our consumers, over the things they enjoy the most”.

“We invite all Zimbabweans to come out in their numbers to celebrate the Castle Lager National Braai Day with us over a fun-filled day, which will boast impressive performances from the giants of our music industry and the hottest DJs in town,” said Delta Beverages in a statement.

“Revellers can get ready to light up the braai stands from 10:30am and chill with us until late. The general access ticket cost is US$10 and the VIP tickets are US$50. Each ticket will come with a braai pack and a complimentary Castle Lager draught beer.”

Featuring the king of dancehall in Zimbabwe, Winky D, supported by a stellar line-up consisting of Freeman, Enzo Ishall and Nutty O — the Castle Lager National Braai Day promises to be full of fireworks.

The DJ line-up includes DJ Naida, Etherton B, Made Her Believe, DJ Andile Brown and Abisha Palmer.

While Winky D is an undisputed champion in Zimdancehall, and will be playing in front of an appreciative crowd — the supporting acts are likely to steal the thunder from him if he does not up his game, adding another interesting twist to the event.

For the moment, Winky D has no new music and his acts have become predictable, following the same routine to the extent of becoming boring for those who ardently follow his act.

The only new things Winky D has been bringing to the stage these days are his imaginative outfits.

Regardless, he has created a cult following and will most definitely likely have his usual “good day in office” kind of performance.

The supporting acts are just what the doctor ordered for the peaceful, yet enthusiastic young crowd that is expected to throng Old Hararians.

Freeman has a new album, which has already produced runaway hits like “Chitsike”, “Vakomana VeDrip” and the title track “David and Goliath”.

While there will be a lot of interest from music lovers to see him perform the new songs live — the artiste already has a rich discography that will no doubt have reggae-dancehall fans eating out of his hands.

Nutty O has become almost a permanent feature at these uptown events.

Although he is from the ghetto, the uptown crowd is his natural hunting habitat.

To top it up, the young performer has a string of hits — with most of them being sing-along tunes.

His stage work has become something to look forward to as he never ceases to surprise.

If there are true ghetto youths in the crowd this afternoon, then Enzo Ishall is definitely their man. Enzo, who is a graduate of the famed Chillspot Family operating out of the historic Matapi Flats in Mbare, still has his ghetto touch and will no doubt be a hit at the braai fest.

Now, to the other side of town Joseph Madziyire and his team have put together a mouthwatering line-up of performers for the 15th Anniversary celebrations of Zimpraise Choir.

Popular South African gospel music choir, Joyous Celebration, is being flown all the way for this music show.

Part of the line-up of local artistes include Minister Michael Mahendere, Marbel Madondo, Everton Mlalazi, Eleano Makombe and Matthius Mhere.

The good thing is that entry for the show is free.

Initially, the tickets were being sold for the event, but sponsors chipped in, resulting in the scrapping of the entry fees.

The show is meant to celebrate ZimPraise 15th Anniversary in the music industry.

In a statement, ZimPraise management informed the public that those that had already bought tickets would be treated to the VIP and VVIP sections.

“The Zimpraise event will now be open and free for all general entry,” said the management. “If you had already purchased a general ticket (US$10) you will now be upgraded to the VIP area which is the left front of the stage with a view up close to the stage.

“The area is reserved and also has its own catering services provided and a reserved bathroom for VIPs only and pre-purchased tickets. If you have a VIP ticket (US$30) you will now be upgraded to the VVIP area seating behind all the reserved space for delegates.”

Joyous Celebration Choir spokesperson and one of the founding members of the group, Pastor Jabu Hlongwane, said he was excited to be back in Zimbabwe and promised to deliver a great performance.

“It is good to be back in Zimbabwe, the whole choir will be arriving tomorrow (yesterday),” he said. “When we perform, we do it like it is the first and last time. We do not do halves or less but we do it 100 percent. What people see on social media is what the fans will see live.”

Zimpraise and Joyous Celebration are expected to perform on a song together on stage.

“We are excited to work with ZimPraise and we are going to sing a song together just for the concert though plans to record a collaboration song will be discussed later,” said Pastor Hlongwane.

“I personally worked with this choir five years ago and we thank God for the opportunity of connecting us because this is not only connecting people who love music, but it’s connecting us as Africans.”

Sharing what keeps Joyous Celebration on top of its game, Pastor Hlongwane said it was love and passion for music.

“What keeps us going is understanding that what we are doing is not about us, but God and the opportunity he has given us to develop young people,” he said.

“People get tired and stop what they are supposed to do because they define themselves with what they do, but we do not take it personally.”

Pastor Hlongwane encouraged people to do what they love despite the shortcomings they encounter.

He said his desire was to see young people coming up into the platform, developing and letting them fly and shine.

This will not be the first time Zimpraise has invaded Glamis Arena — they have filled up the venue before and are set to do it again today.

Zimpraise founder Joseph Madziyire said a number of local gospel stars were going to grace the event in a collaboration-filled non-stop act.

“Fifteen years of existence means a lot,” he said. “It hasn’t been an easy road. I want to thank those who started with us.

“So, on the day we are going to do a collaboration with Joyous. We picked some of the local stars to grace the event, so they will also be performing.”

There you are, the pick is yours — to follow the road to Zimdancehall music, beer and braai at the Braai Festival at Old Hararians or choose gospel music and braai at the Glamis Arena.