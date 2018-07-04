Battle for political supremacy in Kadoma

Blessings Chidakwa in Kadoma

An interesting battle for supremacy has emerged between Kadoma’s political heavyweights, with incumbent legislator Cde Fani Phanuel Phiri (zanu-pf) facing MDC Alliance candidate and current mayor Clr Muchineripi Chinyanganya.

Coincidentally, both have served the city as mayors.

Cde Phiri was Kadoma’s last executive mayor between 2002 and 2012, while Mr Chinyanganya has been Kadoma’s first citizen since 2013.

There are, however, eight other candidates, with three standing as independent candidates for the Kadoma Central National Assembly seat.

In an interview recently, Cde Phiri said he deserved another chance as his past speak volumes of the development he initiated in the city over the years.

“I brought the following list of developmental projects in Kadoma Central Constituency in all these years, including the dualisation of the Rimuka Road to David Whitehead, renovated misana yenzou (oval shaped and dilapidated houses) in Ward 2 and 7, the building of Waverly Hall, an old people’s home and Kadoma Library,” he said.

“Kadoma is known as the City of Gold, but it has not been beneficial to the local community and I want to champion more developmental projects that will change the face of the city.”

He said he was also eager to ensure that Kadoma contributes to President Mnangagwa’s vision of making Zimbabwe a middle-class economy by 2030.

“I want to push vigorously this agenda so that citizens of Kadoma enjoy the zanu-pf vision of making the country a middle-class economy by 2030,” he said.

In a separate interview, Clr Chinyanganya pledged a representative leadership for the residents, while making sure laws that affect development are repealed or amended.

“As a Member of Parliament, my first priority is to get Government funding for the construction of decent accommodation for people in GBs and single quarters.

“It is the responsibility of the city to do that, but there is need to have someone at the national level to advocate for that,” he said.

“For road development to happen, as an MP, I will advocate for increase in the allocation that councils are getting from Zinara. I will advocate for laws that are not bureaucratic in councils having public-private-partnerships so that joint ventures can be easily made in road rehabilitation. Thirdly, there is need to have the industry working again and as a legislator I will advocate for laws and policies that attract investment.”

He said Kadoma also needs smart policies that will see David Whitehead Textiles, Dairibord and Cold Storage Company resume operations and provide employment to Kadoma residents.

Other candidates vying for the Kadoma Central National Assembly seat include Ms Matha Karukwaru of the United African National Council, Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity’s Mr Gift Gaza, Mr Jeofrey Kabvara (People’s Rainbow Coalition) and Mr Lovemore Mapuranga (National Constitutional Assembly).

Mr Noel Saita will represent the National Patriotic Front, while the independent candidates include Mr Munyaradzi Edson Matombo, Mr Zivanayi Mavesere and Mr Isaac Solomon Tembo.