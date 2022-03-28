Baba Harare, Mai Titi rock Theatre in the Park

Grace Mahora

Arts Reporter

The performance by Mai Titi and Baba Harare left the audience in a jocular mood last Friday.

The collaborative live show took place at Theatre in the Park.

In the interview promoter, Dollar Bill said he was pleased with the show as all went according to plan.

“Im very excited to see rising artistes like Mai Titi performing very well,”said Dollar Bill.

The main agenda of a promoter is to assist upcoming musicians get fame through life shows.

Baba Harare sang first before Mai Titi joined him later.

The songs that he sang included “Stambo”, “Heti Dzemurara” and “Generator” among others.

Baba Harare said it only took them one week of preparations for the show, he described as “perfection”.

“It took us one week to prepare for the live show performance. Nothing new as we are now adapting to the current situation of the Covid-19,” said Baba Harare.

There was a good turn up of the audience that had already bought pre-purchased tickets.

Performance of the two left the audience stunned since they were not expecting it as it was their second time sharing the stage.

COVID-19 protocols were observed during the show.

Everyone at the show was in a jovial mood and dancing.

Disco lights made the stage set-up look more perfect.

Both musicians promised to do more collaborations after a positive response from the song “Rita”.

“The song Rita was only our starting point, so expect more collaboration songs from us,” said Mai Titi. Many came in two’s whilst some came alone but from the dressing one could tell that they were prepared to dance.

United Kingdom-based Dj Mel also came to the show in a supporting act.

“ I came all the way from UK to support my favourite musicians as they perform a live show,”she said.

Dj Mel said she was enjoying her stay in Zimbabwe.

“Everyone one in my home country is very welcoming.

“I am thinking of extending my stay in Zimbabwe,”she remarked. The PA system was on point, spiced up by good vocalists with eloquent voices. Baba Harare is preparing to share the stage in the United Kingdom soon.

Currently Mai Titi is working on two albums.

“I’m working on a gospel and a mixed album. As for now l am going through a lot making it impossible to release them soon,”she said. She advised upcoming artiste to keep on trying their best

“Sometimes you can fail to make it due to ups and downs, but do not lose hope.

“Remember we have icons like the late ,Tuku who made about 50 albums but were recognised later on so, consistence counts,”she said.