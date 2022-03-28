Shava meets Vatican envoy

Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Paolo Rudelli, the Vatican representative in Zimbabwe (left) meets Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Fredrick Shava at his offices on Friday.

Herald Reporter

The Vatican envoy paid a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, recently and discussed a number of issues including the Catholic Church’s contribution to national development.

Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Paolo Rudelli, the Vatican representative in Zimbabwe, said his engagement with Minister Shava was “fruitful”.

“We discussed the contribution the Catholic Church made and continues to do for the welfare, spiritual, moral and material for this country,” he said.

“We also talked about some of the multilateral issues where there is convergence between the Holy See position and Zimbabwe at international level like climate change, rights of migrants, multilateralism. So, I am very grateful.

“Not only the Catholic, but different churches in this country have an important work at education, health level and supporting also the people in need and we agreed it is an important contribution.”

Ambassador Shava said he was happy to exchange notes with the Vatican envoy, saying the positive contribution of the Catholic Church in Zimbabwe was well established and appreciated.

“It was a pleasure to speak with Apostolic Nuncio, the Most Reverend Paolo Rudelli, as we exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral issues of interest,” he said.