. . . as patriotic Zimbabweans celebrate occasion

PATRIOTIC Zimbabweans have welcomed the passing by the National Assembly on Wednesday, of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Amendment Bill (Criminal Code), which contains a clause that is often referred to as the “Patriotic Bill”.

The Bill, which many believe is long overdue, will impose stiff penalties on those who campaign against the country through private correspondence with foreign governments to harm national interests.

It now awaits transmission to the Senate before it is sent to the President for assent.

The Bill was prompted by the cowardly acts of some Zimbabweans who encouraged Western nations to impose illegal sanctions on the country as punishment for the land reform programme and sought to gain power through the pain of the masses induced by the sanctions.

The sanctions, which have been renewed annually, have damaged the country’s economy. While the country is now using its own resources, development could be speeded up with standard access to balance of payment support and affordable loans from international finance institutions.

Debate has been raging on social media as opposition figures who are known to have been benefiting from denigrating the country at any given opportunity for personal enrichment, took to their personal accounts to try and water down passage of the historic Bill.

However, the agitators found little favour as many people vented frustration at their behaviour of demeaning the country which has led to the imposition of illegal sanctions that have spawned suffering among ordinary Zimbabweans.

While responding to CCC MP Joanah Mamombe, whose party is infamous for its continuous calls and support for sanctions, one Twitter user who uses the handle @TendayiZinyama wrote that the Criminal Code will ensure the preservation of national interests.

“The Patriotic Bill is the most significant law in our nation’s history to help mould patriotism as well as uniting and strengthening the country’s sovereignty through the criminalisation of conduct that undermines Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, dignity, independence and national interests,” said @TendayiZinyama.

Another social media user @JonesMusara said that the passing of the Patriotic Bill by the National Assembly is a sad day for sanctions-mongers. “Sad day for unpatriotic citizens. Good day for the Patriots. The impunity on sanctions beggars had gone on for too long.”

While responding to Pastor Evan Mawarire, who was trying to paint a picture that the Bill infringes on freedom of speech, freedom of association and assembly, a user identified as @tapsduro said that it was a sad day for those who were benefiting from selling out the country.

“It’s only a sad day to your pocket as a Cashvist. Those days of being paid to destroy the economy through negative propaganda that drives tourists and investors away have come to a close,” wrote @tapsduro.

Other social media users such as South Africa-based Zimbabwean Mr Rutendo Matinyarare who has over the years been calling for such a law also took to Twitter to celebrate the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Amendment Bill.

“Four years after I proposed a hybrid of the Logan Act and USA PATRIOT ACT, the #Patriotic Act has finally been enacted by our Parliament. As you can see on the list is also a lobby to deal with NGOs and all have been accomplished.

“This illustrates the power of pressure activism and the fact that we don’t need foreigners telling us how to reform ourselves because we have processes to lobby for our own laws,” wrote Mr Matinyarare.

Amendments to the criminal code, which were approved by Cabinet late last year, will impose stiff penalties on those who campaign against the country through private correspondence with foreign governments and harm national interests.

The Bill enhances the provisions of the Criminal Law Code in matters relating to the country’s sovereignty through the criminalisation of conduct that undermines Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, dignity, independence and national interests.