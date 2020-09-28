Arts fraternity mourns ‘Scara’

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

Arts practitioners, including creatives, musicians, promoters, choreographers and producers are mourning the death of talented dancer and drummer, Delroy Maripakwenda, who died early yesterday morning after battling heart problems for a long time.

Maripakwenda, affectionately known as “Scara”, was part of Zimdancehall musician Winky D’s Vigilance Band. He died at a private clinic in Parktown aged 29.

Family spokesperson Dumisani Ngwenya — a brother to Scara’s father — confirmed the news saying the drummer would be buried tomorrow.

“It is sad news for us all. I got a call from my brother saying that our son Delroy is no more. He died at 1am on Sunday. Delroy had been battling a heart problem for a long time and this led him to stop playing soccer.

“He then started playing baseball but it did not go well with his health. He later started playing drums at church and joined musician Sabastian Magacha’s band.

“Delroy then joined Winky D’s band. We have discussed so far as a family that his body will lie in state today (Monday) then will be buried on Tuesday,” he said.

Mourners are gathered at number 1098 Section 3, Kambuzuma.

Scara is remembered for putting up a scintillating act during Winky D’s performance at the Beenie Man show in 2017, when he introduced fans to his invisible drum skills.

Before joining the Vigilance Band, Scara was a member of Innovative Dance Crew as a dancer and choreographer.

Condolences and tributes are pouring in on social media.

Winky D’s manager Jonathan Banda said it was difficult for them and a great loss to the fraternity.

“We had more than a working relationship as he part of our family. We grew up in the same hood and our grandmothers were very good friends. We saw him growing up and we trusted him so much. It is very painful that he died very young and we are deeply hurt,” he said.

Germany-based Zimbabwean creative guru Plot Mhako said he was shocked by the news.

“I feel so torn. We woke up and the first thing I saw were messages telling me Delroy had died. This is extremely sad. I have known and worked with Delroy for so many years since he was a very young boy. We travelled, performed, trained and laughed together. Always jovial, kind and respectful. One creative genius, multi-talented, innovative and hard-working artiste. This is not only a loss for his family, but the whole nation has been robbed of a creative artiste whose impact and potential was life- changing,” he said.

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze, posted on Facebook: “What a painful loss. Rest in peace mfanami”.

The last manager for the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Walter Wanyanya said the industry had lost a talented man.

“A talented young king, Delroy was behind the kit with Winky D for many years. I promise to celebrate you brother. He was steady and solid on the drums. Huge loss.”

Choreographer John Cole said: “We had our fair share of ups and downs as brothers. Your composure was always hilarious and I would tease you about how you did things and your reply would be “usandijairire.”

I remember when we had to write apology letters to that company after you pulled that stunt and we had a huge laugh afterwards. You will be missed comrade. Go well. Gone too soon,”.

Hip-hop musician Stunner posted: “Is this the vision 2020 we were promised? We have lost a friend. You will be missed in the music industry.”

Liz Dziva said she was hurt by the news as he was a close friend.

“The legacy of Delroy Scara will live on in our hearts. He worked hard, had big dreams and he genuinely cared for other people. I do not know how I am going to break the news to my little niece and nephew as they loved him so much. They were due to start drum classes with Delroy,” she said.