Jadel Academy gains traction in China

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

CHINA-BASED Zimbabwean Walter Musanhu says Jadel Academy’s re-branding exercise has helped the nursery get due recognition in the Asian country.

Musanhu runs the football academy which also has a branch in Zimbabwe.

And on Friday, the China academy was relaunched at an occasion which coincided with the unveiling of new kit sponsors Cickers.

Previously, Jadel was widely identified as a football club rather than an academy, a scenario which meant they were less recognised as an academy.

“The relaunch and re-branding of the academy works in more ways than one. We were barely recognisable as an academy. Rather we appeared more like an amateur football club but this re-branding has helped us a lot,” said Musanhu, who was speaking from his base in Beijing.

“We will also be re-branding and relaunching our Zimbabwean branch as soon as it is allowed.

“What we have done is, we have decided to change the way we have been doing things.

“We established this academy a few years ago and we want to make a mark as we go forward. We have decided to incorporate parents in the running of this academy. Basically, this is an opportunity for African children to express themselves. We are here to develop talent and I am glad that we have made tremendous strides in doing that.

“We want to be the ultimate football factory. We are currently making and developing contacts with teams in different divisions. We are just starting the process at the moment but I tell you, this initiative will grow to become a world brand. We have so much talent in the ranks which, if developed well, will be the next big things for years to come.

“The coronavirus epidemic had forced a stop to all football activities and it really affected our development as an academy. But we are glad that we are back in action and we will be implementing all techniques to make sure that players develop into stars.”

Jadel recently participated in the prestigious 100th cup for junior football in China.

Their Under-10 and Under-8 teams did well and won several individual awards.

Musanhu said the Zimbabwean chapter was supposed to grace the competition but they couldn’t due to travel restrictions.

“We would have wanted our Zimbabwe academy side to participate in the 100th tournament but we couldn’t do anything because of the travel restrictions. As soon as everything comes back to normal, our academy in Zimbabwe will be participating in several tournaments in China as part of our exchange programmes.”