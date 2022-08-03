Artisanal miner shot by security guard, community attacks guard

Artisanal miner shot by security guard, community attacks guard Nyasha Jamu shows his wounds after being shot by a mine security guard.

The Herald

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

An artisanal miner Nyasha Jamu was shot yesterday at Saimona mining site at around 9pm after entering a Chinese mining claim prospecting for gold.

Nyasha Jamu is lucky to be alive after the security guard shot him at long range.

He sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and his admitted to Bindura Hospital.

The community retaliated and attacked the security guard who is also reportedly admitted to Bindura Hospital. Six people have been arrested so far.

Zimbabwe Artisanal Miners Association (ZAMA) provincial secretary Mr Saimon Matibairakupusa named two of the arrested people as Fifteen Matare and Livingstone Peter.

