GMB reviews producer prices

Elita Chikwati Acting Features Editor

The Grain Marketing Board has increased producer prices for summer crops as part of Government efforts to ensure farming remains viable.

The producer price for maize and traditional grains has been increased from $75 000 and US$90 per tonne to $100 000 plus US$90 per tonne.

GMB will now pay $228 666 and US$90 per tonne for soyabeans up from the previous price of $171 495 plus UD$90 per tonne.

Farmers will now be paid $274 392 and US$90 per tonne up from $205 794 and US$90 per tonne.

GMB chief executive, Mr Rockie Mutenha said the new prices were with effect from today (August 3).

“We are encouraging farmers to immediately deliver their crops to the nearest depot or collection point.

“We are also encouraging farmers who had not opened their nostro accounts to do so to enable us to deposit their foreign currency component,” he said.