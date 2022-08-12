Arsenal set to off-load Sambi-Lokonga

LONDON. — Arsenal are reportedly in talks with AC Milan over a shock transfer exit for Albert Sambi Lokonga. Football Italia claims the Belgian midfielder has emerged as Stefano Pioli’s top choice to replace Franck Kessie, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer earlier this summer. Lokonga, 22, only signed for Arsenal a year ago from Anderlecht in a £17million deal.

But, despite making 24 appearances in all competitions, he struggled to make a lasting impression in Mikel Arteta’s system. Lokonga now finds himself at the bottom of Arteta’s midfield pecking order. And an escape to Milan could be on the cards this month.

The Italian champions have already splashed £30m on Club Brugge forward Charles De Ketelaere. They also raided Liverpool to snap up Divock Origi for nothing. But they are yet to land a replacement for Kessie, a driving force in last season’s historic title win. — The Sun.