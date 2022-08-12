Zim on course to meet 225 000 houses target

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe is on course to meet its target of constructing 225 000 houses by 2025 through a combination of Government efforts and interventions by private players, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities, Engineer Joy Makumbe said yesterday.

This comes as results from the 2022 population census released this week show that approximately 60 percent of Zimbabwean households own their homes while 83 percent live in modern houses or flats.

Eng Makumbe said this during a tour of the site where four blocks of flats are being constructed in Dzivaresekwa, for the benefit of low income earners.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing was touring the project to assess development.

Eng Makumbe said apart from the four blocks of flats being built by the Government through the Department of Public Works at the Dzivaresekwa site, they have also contracted a private contractor to build an additional six blocks.

“As you know the country at the moment has a backlog of about 1,5 million houses and as a ministry, we have a target of surpassing 225 000 houses, of course with the help of the private sector by 2025,” Eng Makumbe.

“So it’s a huge backlog and a huge mandate that we have. That is why we are moving at a pace that is faster than what most people can imagine. We have also taken on a private player because we also want to promote private contractors. German Construction is a private contractor and we awarded it last month and they are going to construct six blocks of flats and they have started mobilisation of resources.

“For this year, we are looking at between 30 and 40 percent because we have other players that are also constructing and all that is feeding into the national basket, the 225 000.”

Lack of funding stalled construction of the Dzivarasekwa flats in the mid-1990s and only resumed in July last year with the contractor now at roofing level for three of the four blocks of flats.

They are set to be completed in two months’ time.

Portfolio Committee Chairperson Cde Miriam Chikukwa appreciated the efforts being invested by the Government in ensuring that the general populace has decent houses.

“From what we have seen, we are very happy with the progress despite funding challenges and delays caused by lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The efforts being put by Government in providing housing are commendable and will make it easy for private players to partner Government. These efforts will make it easy to achieve the target contained in Vision 2030 of providing decent accommodation to everyone,” Cde Chikukwa said.

Mrs Tatenda Chirwa of Dzivaresekwa said she was happy that the Government was walking the talk on its promises.

“I would like to thank the Government for working to ensure that low income earners, who make the bulk of the national population, have access to decent houses. It is pleasing to note that the Government promised to provide affordable housing to its citizens and is doing just that,” said Mrs Chirwa.

Mr Raymond Shambambeva urged the Government to continue with the ongoing infrastructural development initiatives.

“I tell you that if there are no major disruptions, by 2030 this country would be far.

“The level of development going on in Zimbabwe at the moment is amazing. I just want to urge the Government to keep up the momentum.

“If anyone has not driven along the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway in about 10 months’ time, then that person is likely going to be pleasantly surprised by the kind of road that people are presently driving on. It takes strong character for a leader to resolve to embark on such as project, and we are seeing the same with housing provision,” said Mr Shambambeva.

The Portfolio Committee of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing is on a week-long national tour to assess progress in the construction of flats in Marondera, Gweru and Lupane.