Arrears, debt talks resume

Herald Reporter

FORMER Mozambique President Joachim Chissano and African Development Bank (AfDB) president Dr Akinwumi Adesina are expected to attend the third round of high-level talks on Zimbabwe’s arrears clearance and debt resolution process that begin in Harare today.

They will consider a framework of proposals to resolve the country’s position at the Third Structured Dialogue Platform on Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution.

A range of options to finance Zimbabwe’s debt resolution programme, including the sourcing of funding from external financiers, are expected to be considered. Government officials, development partners, creditors and diplomats, will attend the meetings which end on Monday next week.

Zimbabwe’s total external public debt as at last year stood at US$14,435 billion, including US$5,632 billion of bilateral debt. In an interview after the second round of talks held end of February, Dr Adesina said dialogue was the best way to solve Zimbabwe’s debt and arrears.

“Well it is the only way because Zimbabwe is under obligation to meet its debt obligations to all the creditors and there is no other way than dialogue that produces results and I am very positive.

“We have never had so much goodwill around Zimbabwe, but clearly fighting has not produced the result. So dialogue; sensible, practical, pragmatic, inclusive dialogue is what has gotten us where we are today and that is the path to take,” he said.

Dr Adesina said sanctions were a major hindrance to Zimbabwe’s pursuit of servicing its debt.

He said there was a lot of goodwill around Zimbabwe, and free and fair elections would be a major driving force.

“If you can have that done and a free and fair election which is very fundamental, I think we will be there,” said Dr Adesina.