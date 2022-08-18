Archford Gutu establishes football academy

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international midfielder Archford Gutu recently opened a football academy which is based at Mount Pleasant High School.

Gutu had a solid football career and played for a number of teams in Zimbabwe and outside the country.

He had stints at both Dynamos and CAPS United, and also played for South African side Ajax Cape Town and Swedish sides Kalmar and IFK Varnamo.

Now the retired midfielder, whose career started through an academy system at Sprouting Academy, is hoping upcoming footballers will also emulate his career path. He is ready to give them a perfect platform to showcase their talent.

Next Saturday, Gutu will host an invitational tournament at Mount Pleasant High.

The tournament is open to academies, clubs and even individuals willing to participate.

Some of the successful athletes will be registered.

The former Warriors midfielder told The Herald that football is his life and is enjoying the journey that he has embarked on.

“The idea came up last year, and I had a bit of research before implementing it. We started training about four months ago.

“I am enjoying it, I am a football person and football is my life.

“We had trials at Mount Pleasant High and the core of the players at the AG Academy right now are from the school. We are always looking for talent and players and soon we are going to scout for talent around Zimbabwe,” said Gutu.

The Mbare-born midfielder is an inspiration to a number of players in the populous high-density suburb. He is hoping to empower young and underprivileged athletes.

Gutu says he has managed to court some partners and sponsors to assist him with his junior project.

“We have some partners who are helping us and we also secured a contract with TV Yako. They will cover our training and games and record footage for our players,” said Gutu.