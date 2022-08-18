Govt confirms Region 5 Games participation

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

THE Government has confirmed Zimbabwe’s participation in the 10th edition of the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Games that will be held in Malawi in December.

The Games will run from December 2 to 11 in Lilongwe.

The Games will be running under the theme “Igniting the African Dream”.

Athletes below 20 years old are scheduled to compete in 12 sport codes, namely athletics, basketball, boxing, E-Sports, football, gymnastics, judo, netball, swimming, taekwondo, tennis and volleyball.

And an estimate of 2 000 athletes drawn from 10 countries are expected to participate in the games.

The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, in consultation with the Sports Commission, have appointed the Chef de Mission and the management team for the games.

Team Zimbabwe has a total of 224 athletes, 52 team managers and coaches, 14 team management, members and 12 members of the medical personnel

Zimbabwe have submitted long list entries by number and long list entries by name to the African Union Sports Council Region.