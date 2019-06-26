Another blow for Warriors

26 Jun, 2019 - 00:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Another blow for Warriors Marvelous Nakamba

The Herald

Robson Sharuko in CAIRO, Egypt
Marvelous Nakamba has been ruled out of tonight’s key Group A battle against Uganda because of injury.

This comes as striker Nyasha Mushekwi has also seen his participation at the tournament end through injury.

Team manager Wellington Mpandare revealed the depressing news about Nakamba’s absence late last night and this will be a huge blow for the Warriors.

The Belgium-based midfielder was the outstanding on-field player for the Warriors in their match against the Pharaohs last Friday night and his absence will loom large.

