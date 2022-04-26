Another armed robber arrested

The Herald

Crime Reporter
A 37-year-old suspected armed robber believed to have been part of a gang, masquerading as police officers has been arrested and police recovered some police uniforms and a pair of handcuffs in Harare.

Kudzai Masango who was arrested following investigations is still assisting police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“Police confirms the arrest of Kudzai Masango aged 37 in connection with a robbery incident which occurred along Delpot Road near Zororo Gardens on April 12, 2022. The suspects allegedly robbed the complainant of US$2 500.

“Police recovered some police uniforms in the suspect’s house including a pair of handcuffs,” he said.

His arrest comes after another 37-year-old suspect who allegedly shot and killed a Waterfalls woman during a robbery before committing a spate of other crimes, was arrested in Chitungwiza.

Aaron Fransisco Machona (37) allegedly committed a series of armed robberies in Harare from December 2021 to April 2022.

