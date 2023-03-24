All systems go for Zanu PF primaries tomorrow

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

ALL is in place for Zanu PF primary elections set for tomorrow with candidates who lodged appeals being advised to check with their Provincial Elections Directorates to determine whether they have been approved to contest.Briefing the media earlier today, Zanu PF Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said 80 percent of the ballot boxes have arrived already at various provinces for distribution to polling stations.

“We are good to go and hope that our members will come in their numbers and vote for their candidates between 7am-4pm,” said Cde Bimha.

“The remaining 20 percent of the ballot papers is on its way, before the end of the day today,” he said.

The cell registers which will be used as a voter’s roll have already been distributed to all the provinces while transport to carry all the election material and the personnel who will assist in the voting process has been availed.

The party received 47 appeals and 37 have been cleared and allowed to contest.

“We received complaints in writing and the ad-hoc special tribunal sat to consider 47 appeals and I am glad to report that out of the 47 appeals 37 of these have been allowed to participate.

They have now been recommended and approved. Only 10 out of the 47 have not been successful. These are candidates who did not meet the criteria,” he said.