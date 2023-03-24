Chipare’s fiver hands Mountaineers Women big win

Sports Reporter

MOUNTAINEERS Women’s bowler Francesca Chipare was in top form following a five-wicket haul to steer her side to a big win over Tuskers in the Domestic Women’s T20 Cup today.

The Mutare-based provincial side won the lopsided match by seven wickets.

Chipare finished with an incredible bowling figures of 5-6 after the Mountaineers Women had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Tuskers Women were bowled out for a meagre 63 runs in 18.1 overs. Mountaineers Women needed only 9.34 overs to overhaul the target, thanks to Pellagia Mijaji’s 37 runs.

In the other match, beat defending champions Eagles by 26 runs. Ashley Ndiraya top-scored with 58 runs while Mary-Anne Musonda was unbeaten on 36 runs as the Midlands provincial side posted 120/2 in their allotted overs.

The restricted Eagles to 95/7 in 20 overs.

Women’s T20 Cup Results in Summary:

Mountaineers won by seven wickets

Tuskers 63 in 18.1 overs: (Buhlebenkosi Maposa 26*, Lindrose Masina 10*; Francesca Chipare 5-6)

Mountaineers 66-3 in 9.4 overs: (Pellagia Mujaji 37′, Audrey Mazvishaya 10*; Lindokuhle Mabhera 1-13)

Rhinos won by 26 runs

Rhinos 120-2 in 20 overs (Ashley Ndiraya 58, Mary Anne Musonda 36*; Tawananyasha Marumani 1-21, Christabel 0-10)

Eagles 95-7 in 20 overs (Precious Marange 36, Christabel Chatonzwa 15; Nomatter Mutasa Ziyambi 2-13)