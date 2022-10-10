All set for Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

Herald Reporter

The 15th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganai World Tourism Expo is set to kick-off from Thursday to Saturday this week, amid high expectations that the buyers who have arrived for the premier event will help market the country abroad.

The expo is being held physically for the first time since 2020 following an outbreak of Covid-19.

Last year, the expo was held in hybrid format with some attending physically and others electronically.

Bulawayo will this year host the event at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

In a statement yesterday, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority head corporate affairs Mr Godfrey Koti said they were excited over the events lined up for the duration of the Sanganai/ Hlanganani Expo. “Exhibitors, buyers, media, other stakeholders from the private and public sectors and the general public, are in for a real treat.

“There will be a Trees for Tourism Tree Planting session. The trees for tourism event/ initiative will happen at two schools on 13 October 2022,” said Mr Koti. Insukamini Primary School in Njube is one of the schools.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, learnt at Insakumini Primary.

The second school will be Huge Beadle Primary School, located 10km from Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds towards State House.

Each school will plant 20 trees.

The buyers and media networking cocktail will be held on October 13 while the Sanganai/Hlanganani official opening and the awards ceremony would be officiated by Minister Ndlovu on the following day at the Museum of Natural History.

The Stables Party & Food Festival will be held on October 14 at the Bulawayo Agricultural Stables.

The Sanganai/Hlanganani Family Fun Day, is packed with entertainment; the day will see three Zumba Sessions being held at the Coca-Cola Square, with the first session expected to kick-off at 6am for the early riser, followed by another session at 8am and the last at 10am. A Pop-Up Gin Fest featuring Live Bands and a Sanganai/Hlanganai Concert, which will bring the curtain down on tourism expo, would be headlined by South African award winning artiste, Big Zulu.

Dubbed Sanganai/Hlanganani Music Family Festival, the concert is slated for the ZITF main arena.

The family event starts from midday till late.