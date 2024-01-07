  • Today Sun, 07 Jan 2024

All 15 artisanal miners trapped at Redwing Mine now rescued

Africa Moyo and Luthando Mapepa 

All the15 artisanal miners who were trapped at Redwing Mine have now been rescued.

Satellite technology was deployed by the Government to indicate their exact location and a hole was drilled and they were all rescued.

Minister of Mines and Mining Development Soda Zhemu (in black t shirt) & Minister of State for Manicaland Misheck Mugadza speak to the artisal miners who have been rescued.

Mines and Mining development Minister Zhemu Soda has been at the mine since morning together with Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and devolution Advocate Misheck Mugadza, to ensure the miners were rescued.

There were tears of joy as people celebrated the successful rescue mission, which again brought to the fore how the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is using technology to develop the nation.

The miners were trapped after a shaft at the mine collapsed last week.

 

Efforts to rescue the miners on the first day were hampered by shaky ground.

