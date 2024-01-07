All 15 artisanal miners trapped at Redwing Mine now rescued

The first four miners that were rescued at Redwing Mine

Africa Moyo and Luthando Mapepa

All the15 artisanal miners who were trapped at Redwing Mine have now been rescued.

Satellite technology was deployed by the Government to indicate their exact location and a hole was drilled and they were all rescued.

Mines and Mining development Minister Zhemu Soda has been at the mine since morning together with Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and devolution Advocate Misheck Mugadza, to ensure the miners were rescued.

There were tears of joy as people celebrated the successful rescue mission, which again brought to the fore how the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is using technology to develop the nation.

The miners were trapped after a shaft at the mine collapsed last week.

Efforts to rescue the miners on the first day were hampered by shaky ground.