Breaking: 9 miners rescued so far at Redwing Mine

Minister of Mines and Mining Development Soda Zhemu (in black t shirt) & Minister of State for Manicaland Misheck Mugadza speak to the artisal miners who have been rescued.

Africa Moyo and Luthando Mapepa

Nine of the 15 artisanal miners who were trapped at Redwing Mine are now out.

Four were the first to be rescued with a follow-up of another batch of five having been assisted to come out so far.

At least one miner is being taken out every 15 minutes and all of them are expected to be rescued today. Mines and Mining development Minister Zhemu Soda is at the mine together with Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and devolution Advocate Misheck Mugadza.

The miners were trapped after a shaft at the mine collapsed last week.

Efforts to rescue the miners on the first day were hampered by shaky ground.