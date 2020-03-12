AKA, Unathi headline Ladysmith Black Mambazo 60th anniversary concert

KWAZULU NATAL — Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s 60th anniversary celebration is set to kick off this weekend with a star-studded music concert.

The concert featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Unathi, Vusi Nova, AKA, Mondli Ngcobo, Malini and Naima Kay in the line-up, marks the return of the Inanda Dam World Music Festival — founded by the group and first staged in 2018.

It will take place at Inanda Dam in KwaZulu-Natal.

Founding member for the five-time Grammy Award-winning group Joseph Shabalala died last month.

“Inanda Dam World Music Festival begins the series of events planned for 2020, celebrating the legacy of the group’s founder, Professor Joseph Shabalala,” said Sibongiseni Shabalala of Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

“Other planned events to take place during Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s 60th year celebrations include The Professor Joseph Shabalala Memorial Lecture to be held at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. The lecture will coincide with the late Joseph Shabalala’s birthday in August.

“A cultural event in honour of the late Professor Joseph Shabalala [will] be held in Ladysmith in September and the Isicathamiya Festival [will] be held at Standard Bank Arena in Johannesburg later in the year.”

The March festival will also feature The Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mobile Academy Hour that will showcase the groups discovered through Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s nationwide talent search held last year.

These groups include Di Teng Teng Happy Boys from Limpopo, Meduduetsane Basadi from Northern Cape, Afrika Mamas and Young Mbazo from KwaZulu-Natal as well as Mohlakeng Acapellas from the Free State. — Sowetan.