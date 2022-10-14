Airzim launches braille safety card, magazine

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

AIR Zimbabwe (Airzim) has introduced a braille safety card and a braille version of the in-flight magazine in line with Government’s inclusivity policy of leaving no one and no place behind.

Braille, Skyhost magazine in English and the safety card which is in English, Shona and Ndebele versions were launched during the airline’s flight from Harare-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls route today.

Speaking on board the Airzim Boeing 707 during the launch, Air Zimbabwe spokesperson Ms Firstme Vitori said the braille materials will be available on their aircraft on every flight.

“We want the visually impaired to have that entertainment on board.

“We have done the launch with this short version, but in all the other Skyhost editions, we are going to have a translation that will be done for braille,” she said.

One of the visually impaired persons, Mr Desire Muketiwa who became the first beneficiary of the new launch was on cloud nine.

“As a visually impaired person, I feel welcomed in the aircraft. I am now able to access a lot of information on my own in the plane.

“This is also a supporting programme initiated by President Mnangagwa of leaving no one behind. It is delightful if the President’s visions are being implemented like this,” he said.