Another platinum double

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza and striker Walter Musona have been voted Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Coach and Player of the Months for September.

The platinum miners, who are on the verge of a league and cup glory were one of the dominant sides during the month. They won all three league matches against Manica Diamonds, Whawha and Bulawayo City to edge closer to their dream.

Mapeza however faced stiff competition from Takesure Chiragwi who led Ngezi Platinum Stars’ revival during the month with big wins over Dynamos, Chicken Inn and Bulawayo Chiefs.

Mapeza has won the award for the third time this year following similar successes in May and July. But this is the first time for Musona, who has been enjoying a renaissance since his return from a failed stint in South Africa.

Musona has scored some crucial goals for the platinum miners to take his tally to 11 goals, four short of leading scorer William Manondo of CAPS United.

FC Platinum have dominated the monthly awards in the second half of the season this year and have twice previously won the player and coach of the month double.

The first time was when Mapeza and Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya won it in May before the coach returned to scoop the award again two months later, with goalkeeper Wallace Magalane being Player of the Month for July.