Rumbidzayi Zinyuke-Senior Reporter

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Fredrick Shava, this morning met with a delegation of African diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe, where he briefed them on various developments taking place in the country.

Minister Shava briefed the Ambassadors about the upcoming 2023 elections, the country’s power supply situation and Zimbabwe’s bid to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council among others.